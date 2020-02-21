Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of Itron worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,987,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,079,000 after acquiring an additional 60,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,930,000 after acquiring an additional 30,441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,832,000 after acquiring an additional 392,671 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 537,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,082,000 after acquiring an additional 68,631 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Shares of Itron stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.21 and a 200 day moving average of $78.00. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.54 and a 52-week high of $88.32.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

