Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 20,736 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,736 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Everi worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 474.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 949,788 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,810,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,321,000 after buying an additional 621,608 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 147.9% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 841,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 502,295 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,749,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,492,000 after buying an additional 294,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 82.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 435,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 196,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.34. 14,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,668. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.72. Everi Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20.

Several research analysts have commented on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

