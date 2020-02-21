Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,698 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,443 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.76.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.87. 596,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 775.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $137.78 and a 12-month high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

