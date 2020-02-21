Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 5,641 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $151,144.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DECK stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,567. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $130.19 and a fifty-two week high of $203.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.44.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

