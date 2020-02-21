Robert M. Deutschman Purchases 10,000 Shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $6.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.77 and a beta of 1.57. Digital Turbine Inc has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $9.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.58 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 975.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APPS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.66.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

