Robert W. Baird Upgrades Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) to “Outperform”

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VCRA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vocera Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.46.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $830.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.84 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.28 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $346,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 10,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $285,456.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,923. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,077,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,884,000 after purchasing an additional 202,606 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 29.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,039,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,926,000 after purchasing an additional 688,225 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,498,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,119,000 after purchasing an additional 186,050 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,403,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,142,000 after purchasing an additional 538,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,621,000 after purchasing an additional 89,227 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

