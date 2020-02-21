Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 360 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 360 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. HSBC set a CHF 225 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 354 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 336.42.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

