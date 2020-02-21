Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) VP Sells $35,178.88 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) VP Gregory L. Pope sold 4,208 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $35,178.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,178 shares in the company, valued at $327,528.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 million, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 232,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 618,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 700 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

