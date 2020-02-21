Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.87 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.84%. Rogers’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Rogers updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.75-0.95 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.75-0.95 EPS.

NYSE ROG traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.18. The company had a trading volume of 413,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.36. Rogers has a 1-year low of $106.01 and a 1-year high of $206.43. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.12 and a 200-day moving average of $132.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Rogers from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

