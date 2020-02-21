Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.59

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $82.59 and last traded at $82.50, with a volume of 352023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Desjardins lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $116.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.52.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,914,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821,775 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1,279.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,486,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,879 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,819,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,367,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,605,000. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

