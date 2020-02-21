Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH)

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.32% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TPH. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.
Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. TRI Pointe Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 46,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TRI Pointe Group
TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.