Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH)

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TPH. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. TRI Pointe Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 46,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

