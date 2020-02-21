RPS Group plc (RPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RPS Group stock opened at GBX 144.20 ($1.90) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $329.51 million and a P/E ratio of 14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 172.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.45. RPS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 198 ($2.60).

Several research firms have recently commented on RPS. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RPS Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RPS Group from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) price target on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 176 ($2.32).

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

