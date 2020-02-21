Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199,893 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRI. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 53.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at $41,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 251.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52 week low of $52.34 and a 52 week high of $82.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.61 and its 200-day moving average is $71.04.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRI. Bank of America upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

