Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 304.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of LCI Industries worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,621,000 after buying an additional 39,933 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in LCI Industries by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 36,303 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 74,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in LCI Industries by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 31,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,916,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $115.51 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $73.34 and a 1 year high of $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.68.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

