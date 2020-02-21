Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Trading Down 6.1%

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) shares dropped 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.06 and last traded at $22.37, approximately 1,753,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 379% from the average daily volume of 366,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.
RUTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens set a $24.00 target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $690.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)
Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.
Featured Article: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.