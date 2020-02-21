Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Trading Down 6.1%

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) shares dropped 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.06 and last traded at $22.37, approximately 1,753,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 379% from the average daily volume of 366,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

RUTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens set a $24.00 target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $690.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 178.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 301,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 904,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,678,000 after buying an additional 245,196 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,801,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.8% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 401,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 74,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

