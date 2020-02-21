SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (ETR:SFQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (ETR:SFQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €8.57 ($9.97).

Several research firms have issued reports on SFQ. Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of SFQ stock traded down €0.27 ($0.31) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €6.36 ($7.40). The stock had a trading volume of 214,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.71 million and a PE ratio of 11.78. SAF-HOLLAND has a twelve month low of €5.76 ($6.70) and a twelve month high of €11.68 ($13.58). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €6.77 and its 200 day moving average is €7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

