salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group to $230.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Cross Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.91.

NYSE:CRM opened at $193.36 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $171.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total transaction of $3,357,890.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 495,716 shares of company stock valued at $85,093,160 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

