Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.17), reports. Sartorius had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $403.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.05 million.

Shares of SARTF opened at $233.00 on Friday. Sartorius has a fifty-two week low of $134.28 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.33. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sartorius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sartorius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

