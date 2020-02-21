Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.17), reports. Sartorius had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $403.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.05 million.

Shares of SARTF opened at $233.00 on Friday. Sartorius has a fifty-two week low of $134.28 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.33. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sartorius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sartorius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Sartorius Company Profile

There is no company description available for Sartorius AG.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Earnings History for Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit