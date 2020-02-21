SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $309.85 and last traded at $298.44, with a volume of 242017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $292.13.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 19.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. TheStreet cut SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.35.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,683,000 after acquiring an additional 486,674 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 20.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

