Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,896 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $33.80 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $34.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.