SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.24), reports. The company had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million.

SciPlay stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.34. 444,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in SciPlay by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,793 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SciPlay during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,420,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in SciPlay by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,523,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after purchasing an additional 379,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,095,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at $2,462,000. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.25 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

