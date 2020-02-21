Scotiabank Boosts Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$765.00

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$740.00 to C$765.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FFH. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$780.00 target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$700.00 to C$665.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of FFH opened at C$632.67 on Tuesday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 12 month low of C$542.70 and a 12 month high of C$666.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$610.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$594.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion and a PE ratio of 22.00.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$20.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$20.24 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.70 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares will post 51.049996 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th were given a $10.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

In other Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$605.88, for a total transaction of C$121,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,914,113.24. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,144. Over the last three months, insiders sold 606 shares of company stock worth $363,987.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

