SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.75 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SEAC. ValuEngine cut SeaChange International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital upgraded SeaChange International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that SeaChange International will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the third quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 1,254.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 1,343.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

