Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

SECYF stock remained flat at $$3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,373. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and North Dakota. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, full service rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

