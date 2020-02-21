Security National Bank Has $10.95 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Security National Bank decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,271 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 45,417 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.9% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $317.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,185,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,362,752. The company has a market capitalization of $1,401.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.31. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.50 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.