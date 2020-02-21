Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Select Medical updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.27-1.46 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.27-1.46 EPS.

NYSE:SEM traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.21. 2,119,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33.

SEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on Select Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

In other Select Medical news, Director Leopold Swergold sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $554,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,942,036.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

