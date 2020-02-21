Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.96-2.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.11.

Shares of SCI stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,185. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. Service Co. International has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $52.44.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $850.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

SCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $2,106,776.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 167,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,432,050.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

