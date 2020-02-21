Seven Group Holdings Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.21 (ASX:SVW)

Seven Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SVW) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of Seven Group stock opened at A$20.86 ($14.79) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion and a PE ratio of 32.09. Seven Group has a 1-year low of A$15.52 ($11.01) and a 1-year high of A$21.96 ($15.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.75, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other news, insider Ryan Stokes 40,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. Also, insider Warwick Smith sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$20.55 ($14.57), for a total value of A$41,922.00 ($29,731.91).

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses in Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates through WesTrac, Coates Hire, AllightSykes, Media Investments, Energy, and Other Investments segments.

