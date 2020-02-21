SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 5,025 Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trinseo by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Trinseo by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinseo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $301,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,089 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,955.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $57,028.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,998.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trinseo stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.91.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). Trinseo had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.