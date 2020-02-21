SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 11,495 Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Washington Prime Group were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Washington Prime Group in the third quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Washington Prime Group by 143.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Washington Prime Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Washington Prime Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WPG shares. ValuEngine raised Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

NYSE:WPG opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72. Washington Prime Group Inc has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $5.94.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

