SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 2,608 Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $38,959,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 98.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after buying an additional 378,544 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $1,025,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth about $258,000.

Shares of NYSE:KOD opened at $58.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.07. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $82.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.78.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,902,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.47 per share, for a total transaction of $122,633,093.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Further Reading: Correction

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit