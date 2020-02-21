SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 2,608 Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $38,959,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 98.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after buying an additional 378,544 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $1,025,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth about $258,000.

Shares of NYSE:KOD opened at $58.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.07. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $82.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.78.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,902,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.47 per share, for a total transaction of $122,633,093.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

