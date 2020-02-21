SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 8,072 Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 28.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Redfin to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens upped their price target on Redfin from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Redfin from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $32.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 1.41. Redfin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.17 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin Corp will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,869.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $115,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,010.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,500 shares of company stock worth $3,865,200. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.