SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 123.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,375 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPI opened at $1.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.86.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $218.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

