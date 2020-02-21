SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,202,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1,553.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 102,034 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 8.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

MMI opened at $36.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $153,718.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,792 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,378.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

