SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $182,000 in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,040 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,464 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in R1 RCM by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 260,697 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

NASDAQ RCM opened at $13.28 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.81.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.36 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 100.31%. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCM. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.