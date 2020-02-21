SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,565 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBL. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,678,451 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,265,000 after purchasing an additional 299,077 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 98.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 51,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBL. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.89. BHP Group PLC has a one year low of $40.57 and a one year high of $51.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.23.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.