Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Downgraded by SunTrust Banks

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) was downgraded by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $79.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $82.00. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.08% from the stock’s previous close.

SHAK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

SHAK opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 117.91, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.08. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $49.28 and a 1-year high of $105.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.04.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 21.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,899,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,523,000 after purchasing an additional 224,817 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,297,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,304,000 after purchasing an additional 467,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 456,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after purchasing an additional 93,986 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

