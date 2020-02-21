Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a net margin of 101.89%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Shares of SHLX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,077. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. This is a boost from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

