Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €126.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €138.00 ($160.47) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €128.44 ($149.35).

SIE stock opened at €106.24 ($123.53) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €113.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €105.85. Siemens has a 52 week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 52 week high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

