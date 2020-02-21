Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

SIG stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $28.78. 11,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $31.44.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.78%.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

