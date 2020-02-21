Sims Metal Management Ltd (SGM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Sims Metal Management Ltd (ASX:SGM) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

Shares of ASX:SGM opened at A$10.77 ($7.64) on Friday. Sims Metal Management has a 12 month low of A$8.53 ($6.05) and a 12 month high of A$12.78 ($9.06). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$10.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Sims Metal Management Company Profile

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

