Sitime (SITM) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Sitime (NASDAQ: SITM) is one of 130 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Sitime to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sitime and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sitime N/A N/A N/A Sitime Competitors -101.20% -5.50% -2.81%

This table compares Sitime and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sitime $84.07 million N/A -49.49 Sitime Competitors $3.32 billion $555.76 million 9.43

Sitime’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sitime. Sitime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sitime and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sitime 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sitime Competitors 2604 8305 13910 861 2.51

Sitime currently has a consensus price target of $30.20, suggesting a potential downside of 3.14%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 3.08%. Given Sitime’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sitime has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Sitime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sitime competitors beat Sitime on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Sitime Company Profile

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

