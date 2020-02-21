Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Lowered to $45.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price objective dropped by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.93% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SIX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.96 and a 52 week high of $59.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,424 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,946,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,451,000 after purchasing an additional 823,603 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 329,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,872,000 after purchasing an additional 197,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.