Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sky Solar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of SKYS stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. Sky Solar has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

