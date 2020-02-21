Skycoin (SKY) Price Down 15.2% This Week

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $10.31 million and approximately $451,042.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00006258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Iquant, ChaoEX, Binance and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.16 or 0.02979449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00229386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00044578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00144520 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, Binance, ChaoEX, Cryptopia and C2CX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

