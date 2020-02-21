SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.55. 950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.19. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $26.08.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had a net margin of 46.43% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $158.35 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

