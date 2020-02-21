SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.55. 950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.19. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $26.08.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had a net margin of 46.43% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $158.35 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Dividend History for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit