Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) announced a final dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Smartgroup’s previous final dividend of $0.21.

Shares of SIQ stock opened at A$7.34 ($5.21) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $968.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52. Smartgroup has a 12-month low of A$6.54 ($4.64) and a 12-month high of A$12.65 ($8.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$6.87 and a 200-day moving average of A$9.28.

About Smartgroup

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd provides specialist employee management services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Outsourced Administration (OA); Vehicle Services (VS); and Software, Distribution, and Group Services (SDGS) segments. The OA segment offers outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, share plan administration, and outsourced payroll services.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Smartgroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartgroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit