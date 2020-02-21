Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) announced a final dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Smartgroup’s previous final dividend of $0.21.

Shares of SIQ stock opened at A$7.34 ($5.21) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $968.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52. Smartgroup has a 12-month low of A$6.54 ($4.64) and a 12-month high of A$12.65 ($8.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$6.87 and a 200-day moving average of A$9.28.

About Smartgroup

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd provides specialist employee management services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Outsourced Administration (OA); Vehicle Services (VS); and Software, Distribution, and Group Services (SDGS) segments. The OA segment offers outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, share plan administration, and outsourced payroll services.

