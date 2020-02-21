Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,770 ($23.28) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,185 ($28.74) to GBX 2,325 ($30.58) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,898.50 ($24.97).

SN stock opened at GBX 1,970.50 ($25.92) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,865.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,830.14. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of GBX 1,417 ($18.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,998.40 ($26.29).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

