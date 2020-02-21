Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells $149,973.46 in Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $149,973.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,644,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,439,612.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 20th, Derek Andersen sold 3,243 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $55,422.87.
  • On Thursday, January 16th, Derek Andersen sold 8,873 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $161,932.25.
  • On Wednesday, December 18th, Derek Andersen sold 12,618 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $190,153.26.
  • On Monday, December 16th, Derek Andersen sold 35,235 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $532,400.85.

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.74. 3,600,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,035,292. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 34.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after buying an additional 5,561,652 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Snap by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,327,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,969,000 after buying an additional 5,778,674 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Snap by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,325,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,609,000 after buying an additional 842,739 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 408.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,951,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,515,000 after buying an additional 7,994,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Snap by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,450,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,669,000 after buying an additional 329,142 shares during the period. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNAP. UBS Group upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.18.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

