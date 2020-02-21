Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Downgraded to Neutral at Compass Point

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $21.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SLRC. BidaskClub lowered Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Shares of Solar Capital stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Solar Capital has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $881.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, insider Guy Talarico acquired 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $149,149.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $19,399.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Solar Capital by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 26,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 36,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

